Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Shares Up 5.9%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 6,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QIFTF)

Quorum Information Technologies, Inc engages in the automotive retail business industry. It also develops, markets, implements, and supports its software product, XSELLERATOR. The company was founded by Maury Marks in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

