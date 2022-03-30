RAI Finance (SOFI) Achieves Market Cap of $34.84 Million

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $34.84 million and $671,930.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047630 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,386.77 or 0.07186028 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,101.75 or 0.99940208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

