Ralph Lauren Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.69 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6875 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

Shares of RL stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.54. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $100.44 and a twelve month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 124,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

