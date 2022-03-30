Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.17.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
