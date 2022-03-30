Raymond James Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $60.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

