Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Redbox alerts:

RDBX has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redbox currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 12.80.

RDBX stock opened at 2.72 on Friday. Redbox has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 27.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 2.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Redbox during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

About Redbox (Get Rating)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redbox (RDBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.