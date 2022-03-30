Redcentric (LON:RCN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $124.71

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.71 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 114.25 ($1.50). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.52), with a volume of 4,776 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Redcentric in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Redcentric alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The firm has a market cap of £179.58 million and a PE ratio of 18.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 117.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 124.71.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redcentric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcentric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.