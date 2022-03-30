Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,239.55 or 0.99964441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00064169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002098 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars.

