Regent Investment Management LLC Has $222,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Zillow Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 98.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Z opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $147.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Z has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $83,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $218,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,112 shares of company stock worth $2,099,708 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

