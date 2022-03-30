Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Medtronic by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Medtronic by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $112.38 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.