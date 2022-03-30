Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.