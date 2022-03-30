Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 749 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,090 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 139,900 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 112,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 311,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.