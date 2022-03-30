Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth about $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in onsemi by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,479. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. onsemi has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

