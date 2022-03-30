Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $142.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.53.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.94, for a total value of $1,052,798.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.