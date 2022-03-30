Regentatlantic Capital LLC Increases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

