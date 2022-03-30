Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,252 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

NYSE TSN opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.