Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 238 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,447,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 65,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $161,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.29. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.32 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Bank of America assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

