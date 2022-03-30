Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,608 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 300,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 266,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $5,022,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.4% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,122,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after buying an additional 123,739 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.99%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Baker Hughes Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.