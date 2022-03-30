Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 3,437 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,347,000 after buying an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after purchasing an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after purchasing an additional 172,484 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Corning stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

