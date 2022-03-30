Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 5,897 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,897 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

