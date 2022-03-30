Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 840 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $240.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on CME Group from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.77.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.