Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) will post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.16. Regional Management reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RM. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 256.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,905,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.99. 68 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,223. The company has a market capitalization of $471.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

