Regions Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RF. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.21.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Regions Financial by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

