Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Down 48.5% in March

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,138,900 shares, a decline of 48.5% from the February 28th total of 6,096,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,386,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

RLFTF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. Relief Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

