Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 243 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $147.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

