Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.44. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.
MARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Remark (Get Rating)
Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.
