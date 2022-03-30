Remark (MARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.44. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09.

MARK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet raised Remark from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Remark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Remark by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 381,297 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Remark by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

