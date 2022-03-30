Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $71.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

REGI stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $881.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.17 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

