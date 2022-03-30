Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Receives $71.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.
REGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
REGI stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.59. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
