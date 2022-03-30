Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.08 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 2,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 171,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,980,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,866,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,289,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after buying an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

