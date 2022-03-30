REPO (REPO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $302,597.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

