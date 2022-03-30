Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan Medical Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Titan Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Titan Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Titan Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of TMDI stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 62.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 179.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25,703 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Medical (Get Rating)

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.