Research Analysts Set Expectations for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:INO)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

