ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RSLS opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. ReShape Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSLS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 156,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $550,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ReShape Lifesciences by 2,631,525.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.