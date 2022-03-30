ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. ResMed makes up approximately 2.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

RMD traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.01. The company had a trading volume of 340,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.09 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.12 and a 200-day moving average of $253.87. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.62, for a total value of $386,957.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.37, for a total transaction of $1,375,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.