ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 96,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 433.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,046 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

RETO stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of construction materials. It provides consultation, design, project implementation, and construction of urban ecological environments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Machinery & Equipment, Construction Materials, Municipal Constructions, and Technological Consulting & Other Services.

