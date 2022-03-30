Reviewing Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) & Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ambev has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambev 17.43% 15.68% 9.91% Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Ambev shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambev and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambev $13.50 billion 3.71 $2.35 billion $0.14 22.71 Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion N/A $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ambev pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambev and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambev 1 3 3 0 2.29 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambev presently has a consensus price target of $3.53, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. Given Ambev’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambev is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Ambev beats Pernod Ricard on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, Presidente Light, Presidente Golden Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and Budweiser, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands. The company also provides bottled water, isotonic beverages, energy drinks, coconut water, powdered and natural juices, and ready-to-drink teas under the GuaranÃ¡ Antarctica, Gatorade, H2OH!, Lipton Iced Tea, Fusion, Do Bem, Pepsi, Canada Dry, Squirt, Red Rock, Pepsi-Cola, Seven Up, Nutrl, Bud Light Seltzer, Palm Bay, and Mike's brands. It offers its products through a network of third-party distributors and a direct distribution system. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. Ambev S.A. is a subsidiary of Interbrew International B.V.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

