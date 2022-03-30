Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -7.79% -5.04% -4.12% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 5.15 -$3.28 million ($0.17) -53.64 Solid Power $2.71 million 147.07 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.3% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 126.61%. Solid Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.70%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Solid Power.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Solid Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

