Reviewing Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Century Therapeutics and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.31%. INmune Bio has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.49%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million N/A N/A INmune Bio $180,000.00 881.24 -$30.34 million ($1.86) -4.77

INmune Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Century Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -44.09% -36.31%

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats INmune Bio on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; and CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

INmune Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

