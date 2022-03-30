Reviewing Frontier Group (ULCC) and The Competition

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frontier Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Frontier Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Frontier Group
|$2.06 billion
|-$102.00 million
|-22.37
|Frontier Group Competitors
|$7.63 billion
|-$992.78 million
|6.50
Institutional and Insider Ownership
16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Frontier Group
|0
|0
|11
|0
|3.00
|Frontier Group Competitors
|664
|2194
|3140
|195
|2.46
Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Frontier Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Frontier Group
|-4.95%
|-63.79%
|-7.27%
|Frontier Group Competitors
|-4.88%
|-75.69%
|-1.91%
Summary
Frontier Group peers beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.
Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.