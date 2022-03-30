Reviewing Frontier Group (ULCC) and The Competition

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Frontier Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Frontier Group alerts:

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Group $2.06 billion -$102.00 million -22.37 Frontier Group Competitors $7.63 billion -$992.78 million 6.50

Frontier Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Frontier Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Frontier Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Group 0 0 11 0 3.00 Frontier Group Competitors 664 2194 3140 195 2.46

Frontier Group presently has a consensus target price of $21.36, indicating a potential upside of 83.67%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 33.19%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Group -4.95% -63.79% -7.27% Frontier Group Competitors -4.88% -75.69% -1.91%

Summary

Frontier Group peers beat Frontier Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontier Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 110 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising, 16 A320ceos, 73 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.