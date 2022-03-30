Reviewing Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) and NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuZee has a beta of -2.8, meaning that its share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A N/A NuZee -636.74% -114.51% -102.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A NuZee 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and NuZee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$1.74 million N/A N/A NuZee $1.93 million 19.72 -$18.55 million N/A N/A

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuZee.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.2% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of NuZee shares are held by institutional investors. 33.9% of NuZee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II beats NuZee on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About NuZee (Get Rating)

NuZee, Inc., a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and suppliers in North America and South Korea. The company provides its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands. It serves retail and grocery customers, office, and hospitality sectors. NuZee, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

