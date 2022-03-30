Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will report sales of $854.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.90 million and the lowest is $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 532,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.35. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter worth about $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

