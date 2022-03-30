RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 122,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period.

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

