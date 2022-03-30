Richard White Sells 101,130 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 101,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 31st, Richard White sold 87,089 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.54 ($44.77), for a total value of A$5,185,279.06 ($3,898,706.06).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
About WiseTech Global (Get Rating)
WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
Recommended Stories
- Solo Brands Is So Low It’s Almost Time To Buy It
- Big Five Sporting Goods Stock is a Big Bargain Here
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
Receive News & Ratings for WiseTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiseTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.