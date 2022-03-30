Richard White Sells 101,130 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 101,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$51.42 ($38.66), for a total value of A$5,200,104.60 ($3,909,853.08).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 31st, Richard White sold 87,089 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.54 ($44.77), for a total value of A$5,185,279.06 ($3,898,706.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About WiseTech Global

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

