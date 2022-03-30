Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Shares Sold by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Roche by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the fourth quarter worth $4,648,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Roche by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $50.06. 2,399,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.7922 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

