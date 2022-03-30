Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after buying an additional 48,530 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 239.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 104,284 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $345,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 159.0% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,217,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of RCI opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

