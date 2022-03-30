Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 551.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,191 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,140,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rogers Communications by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,080,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,945 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,450,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,668,000 after purchasing an additional 517,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

RCI stock opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.19 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

