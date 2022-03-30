Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) CEO Matthew Gline Sells 35,386 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Gline sold 35,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $179,053.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Gline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Matthew Gline sold 82,006 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $420,690.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $509,628.48.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $335,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.