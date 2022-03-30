Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 38.4% in March

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.33. 9,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

