RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 6th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPM stock opened at $83.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total value of $511,479.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in RPM International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after buying an additional 22,067 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RPM shares. StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

