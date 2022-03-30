Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 101,389 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,389 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $8,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.