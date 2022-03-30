Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,853 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of JELD-WEN worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JELD. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JELD opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.39.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,363,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,235,000 shares of company stock worth $28,180,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.86.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

